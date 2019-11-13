Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after purchasing an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $208.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

