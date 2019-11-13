Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dell comprises approximately 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Dell by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $359,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $5,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,862,572 shares of company stock valued at $199,644,595. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

