Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,039,000 after buying an additional 2,471,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,052,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,060,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 914.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,201. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 60.30 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

