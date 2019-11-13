Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Virgin Australia alerts:

About Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.