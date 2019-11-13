VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 15.97%.

NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540. VirTra Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.94.

VTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VirTra Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VirTra Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

