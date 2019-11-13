Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$4.17 ($2.96) and last traded at A$4.21 ($2.99), 146,786 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 277,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.23 ($3.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $324.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Virtus Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Stanford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.30 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$42,970.00 ($30,475.18). Also, insider Sonia Petering purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.97 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,318.00 ($61,927.66).

Virtus Health Company Profile (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

