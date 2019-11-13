VisionX (VNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $31,322.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, VisionX has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. VisionX has a market capitalization of $358,978.00 and $31,322.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

