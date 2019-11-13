Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.81.

VMC stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.56. 911,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.