Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 31.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) were up 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 3,107,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,082% from the average daily volume of 142,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

