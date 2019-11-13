Walmart (WMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

