Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $1,808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,450.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 88,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,589,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.