Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Ian King Sells 2,375 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WAT stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.10. 100,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,634. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.