Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Wavefront Technology Solutions to post earnings of C($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$90.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$113.02 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.