Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 252.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4,412.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 20,056.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 194.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

