Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,181 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

TSCO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,720. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

