Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

