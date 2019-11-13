Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,977. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

NYSE COF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,801. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.