Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 69894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

