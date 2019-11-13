Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 263,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,249. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

