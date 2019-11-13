Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC):

11/13/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/21/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/16/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $148.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2019 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.02. 239,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $239,005.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock worth $1,495,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

