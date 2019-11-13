Wells Fargo & Co Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $51.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.11% from the stock’s current price.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 1,561,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 51.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 204,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.