Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 482.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,498 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

WFC stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

