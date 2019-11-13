Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wendys in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Wendys by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

