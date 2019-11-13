Westrock Co Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Westrock in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,754. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after buying an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after buying an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Westrock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,205,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,300,000 after buying an additional 132,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after buying an additional 1,640,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Westrock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,370,000 after buying an additional 85,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Insiders sold a total of 164,824 shares of company stock worth $6,386,106 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

