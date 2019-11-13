White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,104.34

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,104.34 and last traded at $1,100.00, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,099.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,078.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,040.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.