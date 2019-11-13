WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WidePoint in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 120,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,111. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.