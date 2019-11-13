Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 653,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.