Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) Trading Up 71.4%

Woodstock Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WSFL)’s stock price was up 71.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,281% from the average daily volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Woodstock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSFL)

Woodstock Holdings, Inc engages in the businesses of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products.

