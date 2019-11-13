Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,055.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($13.79) and last traded at GBX 1,054 ($13.77), with a volume of 10775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,058 ($13.82).

WKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,025 ($13.39).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 993.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 916.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.