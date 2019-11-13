World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will announce $9.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.48 billion and the lowest is $8.94 billion. World Fuel Services posted sales of $9.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full-year sales of $36.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $36.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.04 billion to $44.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INT. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:INT opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,233,601.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,612,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,648.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

