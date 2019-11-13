Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $17,073,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $1,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 159,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

WOR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

