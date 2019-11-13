Wowbit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,708.00 (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $40,708.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com.

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.