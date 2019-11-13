WT Wealth Management Invests $1.23 Million in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,746,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 33,476 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

