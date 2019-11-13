WT Wealth Management Takes $6.35 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.5% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,149 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45.

