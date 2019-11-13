WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WVS Financial stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

