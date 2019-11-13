Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

NYSE WH opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

