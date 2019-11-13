Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Short Interest Update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 10,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 556,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,702,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after buying an additional 230,996 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 219,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 94,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.