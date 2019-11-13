Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Trimmed by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 2.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,378. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $93.29. 2,223,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,755. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

