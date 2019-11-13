Xtera Communications (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Trading Up 4.8%

Xtera Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 51,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 12,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Xtera Communications (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ)

Xtera Communications, Inc provides optical transport solutions worldwide. Its products include Nu-Wave Optima, a multi-purpose optical networking platform that enables multiple network configurations ranging from an unrepeatered point-to-point link to fully-meshed networks for existing or new long-haul optical transmission infrastructures, as well as remote optically pumped amplifiers, optical subsea repeaters, and branching units.

