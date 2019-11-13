Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.00. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 2,368,572 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06.

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.