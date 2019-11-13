YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Trading Down 3.3%

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23, approximately 544 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

About YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

