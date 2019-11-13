Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Trading 8.3% Higher

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 161,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29.

Yandal Resources Company Profile (ASX:YRL)

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.