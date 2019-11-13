Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Shares Up 4.2%

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 10,685 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 44,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Yangaroo Company Profile (CVE:YOO)

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

