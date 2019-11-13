Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yuhe International, Inc (OTCMKTS:YUII)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Yuhe International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

About Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII)

Yuhe International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock.

