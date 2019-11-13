YY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YY (NASDAQ:YY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of YY stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. 119,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,609. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. YY has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.01.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

