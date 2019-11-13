Zacks: Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $73.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ashford an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AINC traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,764. Ashford has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

