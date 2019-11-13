Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 98,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,366. AAR has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AAR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in AAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AAR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

