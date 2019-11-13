Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to “Buy”

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of MAXR opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $704.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

