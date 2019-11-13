Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 634,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,808 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.