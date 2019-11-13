ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 183.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

